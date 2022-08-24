Shareholders in BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) have lost 11%, as stock drops 7.3% this past week

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) share price up 28% in a single quarter. In contrast, the stock is down for the year. But it did better than its market, which fell 13%.

After losing 7.3% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

BRP Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year BRP Group saw its revenue grow by 89%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. While the share price is down 11% in the last year, not too bad given the weak market. Given the strong revenue growth, it may simply be that the stock is suffering from market conditions. Given the strong growth in revenue, this could be an opportunity for long-term focussed growth investors, assuming the stock has the resources to reach profitability. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:BRP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling BRP Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's not great that BRP Group shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 11%, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 13%. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 28% in around 90 days. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with BRP Group (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

BRP Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

