Shareholders in Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) share price is down 32% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 23%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 26% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 30% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

The last year saw Brinker International's EPS really take off. We don't think the growth guide to the sustainable growth rate in this case, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. As you can imagine, the share price action therefore perturbs us. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Brinker International managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:EAT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2021

Brinker International is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Brinker International stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Brinker International had a tough year, with a total loss of 32%, against a market gain of about 23%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Brinker International better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Brinker International has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

