Shareholders in Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) have lost 84%, as stock drops 15% this past week

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG); the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Bright Health Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 15%. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since Bright Health Group has shed US$188m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Bright Health Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Bright Health Group grew its revenue by 102% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 84% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Bright Health Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 84% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 7.2% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bright Health Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

