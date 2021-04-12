Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras pave way for new CEO

By Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA voted on Monday to remove Roberto Castello Branco as chief executive of the state-controlled producer, and elected his government-picked successor to the board of directors.

The maneuver, while widely expected, is an important step in the government's plan to replace Castello Branco with Joaquim Silva e Luna, a retired army general who has no oil and gas experience.

Shareholders also elected eight individuals to the board of directors, one of whom will represent non-government shareholders. The rejigged board has seven members representing the government - the company's majority shareholder -, three representing market investors and one representing Petrobras' workers, the same configuration as the company's previous board.

Three members were not up for re-election and were automatically retained, bringing the total number of board members to 11.

Castello Branco became CEO in January 2019 and drew market plaudits for selling off billions of dollars of non-core assets and sharpening Petrobras' focus on deepwater oil production.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in February he was ousting the University of Chicago-educated executive amid a dispute concerning fuel prices. Castello Branco remained on the job in a caretaker role until Monday afternoon.

Bolsonaro picked Luna to take the helm of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known. The career soldier is set to be elected chief executive by the new board of directors.

Among the major unresolved issues is the number of representatives non-government shareholders will be able to elect to the company's board. Although the government will maintain a majority, a greater number of minority shareholder board seats could help drive a more market-friendly agenda at the oil producer.

Luna's previous job as head of the Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the Paraguay border is a far cry from running one of the Southern Hemisphere's largest companies.

Yet Luna and those around him insist market jitters are overblown. Luna has pledged to keep politicians from filling key Petrobras positions with underqualified allies, a serious problem under previous administrations.

(Reporting by Gram Slatery and Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting by Sabrina Valle in Rio de Janeiro and Paula Laier in Sao Paulo; Editing by Will Dunham, Peter Cooney and Karishma Singh)

