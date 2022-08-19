Shareholders in Brazil's Petrobras approve new board, sources say

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA have elected six board members nominated by the government and two board members affiliated with the market, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

Overall, the number of board seats held by the state is unchanged.

Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, did not immediately respond to a comment request.

