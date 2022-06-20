Shareholders in Brazil's Eletrobras tap names for post-privatization board

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - A group of shareholders in Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA announced late on Sunday 10 names they were indicating to hold seats on the firm's board of directors following its privatization.

The move came right after all but one of Eletrobras' 11 board members submitted their resignations to open the door to an overhaul of the company, which was privatized through a share offering earlier this month.

Among those appointed by shareholders were former Petrobras PETR4.SA chief executive Ivan Monteiro, Mining and Energy Minister official Marisete Pereira, and Petrobras board member Marcelo Gasparino da Silva.

Three of the 10 appointees were among those who resigned from the board last week: Daniel Alves Ferreira, Felipe Vilela Dias and Marcelo de Siqueira Freitas.

CEO Rodrigo Limp and chairman Ruy Flaks Schneider, who had also resigned their board seats, were not tapped for the new 11-strong group, which also includes Carlos Augusto Piani, Octavio Lopes, Vicente Falconi Campos and Pedro Batista de Lima Filho.

The newly appointed group was backed by shareholders such as asset manager 3G Radar, Banco Classico, Maliko Investments, Navi Capital, SPX, Vinci and XP.

Centrais Eletricas SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, was privatized through a 33.68 billion-real ($6.54 billion) offering in which the government cut its stake in the firm to 45% from 72% of the voting capital.

Unlike some other big state asset sales, no single investor, foreign or domestic, was able to take control of the company through the process, which set a voting right ceiling of 10% on individual stakes.

Carlos Eduardo Pereira, who represents Eletrobras employees, was the only board member who did not submit his resignation late last week.

The exiting board members will remain in place until new ones take over after an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

($1 = 5.1530 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans)

