Shareholders in Brazil's CBA raise $212 mln in follow-on share offering -sources

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio CBAV3.SA raised 1 billion reais ($212 million) in a follow-on share offering, two sources familiar with matter said on Wednesday.

CBA, as the company is known, priced the offer at 19 reais per share, at a 1.45% discount to Wednesday's closing price of 19.28 reais.

Proceeds will go to CBA's controlling shareholder, Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA. The offering is expected to adjust CBA's free float to the 25% required by the Novo Mercado segment in which the company is listed.

($1 = 4.7161 reais)

