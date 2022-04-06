Commodities

Shareholders in Brazil's CBA raise $212 mln in follow-on share offering -sources

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio CBAV3.SA raised 1 billion reais ($212.04 million)in a follow-on share offering, two sources familiar with matter said on Wednesday.

CBA, as the company is known, priced the offer at 19 reais per share, at a 1.45% discount from Wednesday's closing price of 19.28 reais.

($1 = 4.7161 reais)

