Shareholders in Brazil's CBA raise $212 mln in follow-on share offering -sources

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio CBAV3.SA raised 1 billion reais ($212.04 million)in a follow-on share offering, two sources familiar with matter said on Wednesday.

CBA, as the company is known, priced the offer at 19 reais per share, at a 1.45% discount from Wednesday's closing price of 19.28 reais.

($1 = 4.7161 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.