Shareholders in Brazil's CBA raise $212 mln in follow-on share offering -sources
SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio CBAV3.SA raised 1 billion reais ($212.04 million)in a follow-on share offering, two sources familiar with matter said on Wednesday.
CBA, as the company is known, priced the offer at 19 reais per share, at a 1.45% discount from Wednesday's closing price of 19.28 reais.
($1 = 4.7161 reais)
