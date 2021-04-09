Shareholders in Brazil's BTG Pactual approve share split

US Markets

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA, a Brazilian investment bank, have approved a share split program, the company said in a Friday securities filing.

Under the terms of the split, each share in the company will be split into four shares, and the total share capital will not be modified.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

