Shareholders in Brazil's BTG Pactual approve share split

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA, a Brazilian investment bank, have approved a share split program, the company said in a Friday securities filing.

Under the terms of the split, each share in the company will be split into four shares, and the total share capital will not be modified.

