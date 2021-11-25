Shareholders in Brazil's Banco Inter approve U.S. listing

Repeats with no changes to text

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Banco Inter SA BIDI3.SA have approved the transfer of its listing from Brazilian stock exchange B3 to Nasdaq, Inter said in a securities filing on Thursday.

