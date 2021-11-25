US Markets

Shareholders in Brazil's Banco Inter approve U.S. listing

Gram Slattery Reuters
Shareholders in Banco Inter SA have approved the transfer of its listing from Brazilian stock exchange B3 to Nasdaq, Inter said in a securities filing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

