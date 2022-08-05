Shareholders in BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are in the red if they invested three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 13% in three years, versus a market return of about 46%. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 15%. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, BayCom actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 12% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

We're actually a quite surprised to see the share price down while EPS have grown strongly. So we'll have to take a look at other metrics to try to understand the price action.

With a rather small yield of just 1.1% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 8.3% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating BayCom further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:BCML Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

We know that BayCom has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that BayCom shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.5% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 1.8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with BayCom .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

