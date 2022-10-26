Shareholders in Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are in the red if they invested three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 52% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 34% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Avanos Medical isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Avanos Medical saw its revenue grow by 4.2% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 15% during the period. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Avanos Medical shareholders are down 34% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Avanos Medical's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

