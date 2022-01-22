Shareholders in ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) share price up 11% in a single quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 30% in that half decade.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that ANI Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, ANI Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue increase by 8.8% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. We doubt many shareholders are ok with the fact the share price has fallen 5% each year for half a decade. Clearly, the expectations from back then have not been satisfied. The lesson is that if you buy shares in a money losing company you could end up losing money.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:ANIP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think ANI Pharmaceuticals will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ANI Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 28% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ANI Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

