Shareholders in American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 20%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 2.3%. Taking the longer term view, the stock fell 17% over the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 9.9% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the American Vanguard share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

With a low yield of 0.5% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. American Vanguard's revenue is actually up 20% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AVD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

We know that American Vanguard has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for American Vanguard in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.3% in the last year, American Vanguard shareholders lost 20% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Vanguard better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that American Vanguard is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

