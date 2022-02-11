Shareholders in Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 57% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 31% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 15% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 8.1% in the same period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

The last year saw Altice USA's EPS really take off. The rate of growth may not be sustainable, but it is still really positive. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Revenue was pretty flat on last year, which isn't too bad. However, it is certainly possible the market was expecting an uptick in revenue, and that the share price fall reflects that disappointment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:ATUS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Altice USA in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Altice USA shareholders took a loss of 57%. In contrast the market gained about 4.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 9% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Altice USA better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Altice USA that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

