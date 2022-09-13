Shareholders in AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 77%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 20% in the last year. Even worse, it's down 11% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because AgroFresh Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years AgroFresh Solutions saw its revenue shrink by 0.6% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 12% each year in that time. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:AGFS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, AgroFresh Solutions shareholders did even worse, losing 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AgroFresh Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AgroFresh Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

