Shareholders in Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) have lost 54%, as stock drops 7.1% this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) share price has gained 27% in the last three months. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 54% during that time. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

With the stock having lost 7.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Agios Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Agios Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue shrink by 16% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 9% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:AGIO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Agios Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 38% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Agios Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Agios Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

