Shareholders in Advent Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:ADN) have lost 74%, as stock drops 16% this past week

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 93% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. To wit, the share price sky-dived 74% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Advent Technologies Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:ADN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 23rd 2022

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Advent Technologies Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 63%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 12%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 20% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Advent Technologies Holdings (3 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

