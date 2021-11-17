Shareholders in Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) have lost 21%, as stock drops 21% this past week

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shareholders, since the share price is down 21% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 91%. On top of that, the share price is down 21% in the last week.

Since Adaptimmune Therapeutics has shed US$184m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Adaptimmune Therapeutics' revenue dropped 105% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 7% compound, over three years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. It would probably be worth asking whether the company can fund itself to profitability. The company will need to return to revenue growth as quickly as possible, if it wants to see some enthusiasm from investors.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ADAP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Adaptimmune Therapeutics shareholders are down 10% for the year, but the market itself is up 30%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

