Shareholders have faith in loss-making Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) as stock climbs 12% in past week, taking three-year gain to 117%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) share price has flown 117% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. And in the last week the share price has popped 12%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Zymeworks investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Zymeworks isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Zymeworks actually saw its revenue drop by 38% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 30% per year is quite surprising. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:ZYME Earnings and Revenue Growth September 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

Zymeworks shareholders are down 17% for the year, but the broader market is up 36%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 30% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zymeworks better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Zymeworks you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

