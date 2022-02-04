Shareholders have faith in loss-making Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) as stock climbs 4.5% in past week, taking five-year gain to 234%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 234% in five years. And in the last week the share price has popped 4.5%. But this could be related to the buoyant market which is up about 3.6% in a week.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Zendesk isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Zendesk can boast revenue growth at a rate of 28% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 27% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Zendesk worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ZEN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Investors in Zendesk had a tough year, with a total loss of 39%, against a market gain of about 5.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 27%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zendesk better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Zendesk is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

