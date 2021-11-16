Shareholders have faith in loss-making ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) as stock climbs 63% in past week, taking one-year gain to 229%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO). Its share price is already up an impressive 229% in the last twelve months. It's also good to see the share price up 144% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 25% lower than it was three years ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for ReTo Eco-Solutions investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Because ReTo Eco-Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

ReTo Eco-Solutions actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 52%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 229%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

Pleasingly, ReTo Eco-Solutions' total shareholder return last year was 229%. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ReTo Eco-Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ReTo Eco-Solutions is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

