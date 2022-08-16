Shareholders have faith in loss-making Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) as stock climbs 14% in past week, taking one-year gain to 12%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) share price is up 12% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 9.6% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Pliant Therapeutics investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Pliant Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Pliant Therapeutics actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 26%. The stock is up 12% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PLRX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

A Different Perspective

Pliant Therapeutics shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 12% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 341% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pliant Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Pliant Therapeutics (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

