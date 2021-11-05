Shareholders have faith in loss-making Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) as stock climbs 4.5% in past week, taking three-year gain to 316%

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) share price is up a whopping 316% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. And in the last month, the share price has gained 12%. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 7.8% in the last month.

Since the stock has added US$1.7b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Okta didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Okta saw its revenue grow at 36% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 61% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Okta have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:OKTA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

Okta is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Okta shareholders have received a TSR of 9.7%. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 33% for the year. At least the longer term returns (running at about 61% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Okta better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Okta you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



