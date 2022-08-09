Shareholders have faith in loss-making LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) as stock climbs 11% in past week, taking three-year gain to 154%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) share price has flown 154% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 11%.

Since the stock has added US$5.1m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

LightPath Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years LightPath Technologies saw its revenue grow at 4.7% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In comparison, the share price rise of 37% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about LightPath Technologies if you look to the bottom line.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:LPTH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think LightPath Technologies will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that LightPath Technologies shares lost 9.4% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 12%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that LightPath Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

