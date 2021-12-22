Shareholders have faith in loss-making Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) as stock climbs 4.9% in past week, taking one-year gain to 294%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 294% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Since the stock has added US$54m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Ferroglobe didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Ferroglobe saw its revenue grow by 27%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 294%. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:GSM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Ferroglobe's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ferroglobe has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 294% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ferroglobe better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Ferroglobe has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

