Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Share Price Increased 178%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) share price is 178% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 111% in about a month.

Given that TRxADE HEALTH didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years TRxADE HEALTH has grown its revenue at 64% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 41% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say TRxADE HEALTH is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:MEDS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 11th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

TRxADE HEALTH provided a TSR of 1.8% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 3% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for TRxADE HEALTH that you should be aware of.

But note: TRxADE HEALTH may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.