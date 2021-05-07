Shareholders Are Thrilled That The SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Share Price Increased 198%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) shareholders have seen the share price descend 20% over the month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 198% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

We don't think SELLAS Life Sciences Group's revenue of US$1,900,000 is enough to establish significant demand. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that SELLAS Life Sciences Group comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some SELLAS Life Sciences Group investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$17m when it last reported (December 2020). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price up 74% in the last year , the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how SELLAS Life Sciences Group's cash levels have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:SLS Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SELLAS Life Sciences Group shareholders have gained 198% (in total) over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 25% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SELLAS Life Sciences Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for SELLAS Life Sciences Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

