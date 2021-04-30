Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) Share Price Increased 140%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) share price has soared 140% return in just a single year. In the last week the share price is up 6.1%. It is also impressive that the stock is up 97% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Because Ranpak Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Ranpak Holdings saw its revenue grow by 11%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 140%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PACK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Ranpak Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Ranpak Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 140%. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 25%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Ranpak Holdings on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ranpak Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

