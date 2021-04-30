Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Share Price Increased 123%

While Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 22% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. During that period, the share price soared a full 123%. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Phunware isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Phunware saw its revenue shrink by 48%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 123% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:PHUN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

A Different Perspective

Phunware boasts a total shareholder return of 123% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 22% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Phunware (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

