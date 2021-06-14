Shareholders Are Thrilled That The PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Share Price Increased 211%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) share price has soared 211% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 19% over the last quarter. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 17% in three years.

PDC Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

PDC Energy actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 0.5%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 211%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:PDCE Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PDC Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 212% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - PDC Energy has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

