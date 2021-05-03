Shareholders Are Thrilled That The P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Increased 184%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) share price has soared 184% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 11% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.4% in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, P.A.M. Transportation Services became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:PTSI Earnings Per Share Growth May 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

P.A.M. Transportation Services' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 57%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 23%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for P.A.M. Transportation Services (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

