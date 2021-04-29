Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Increased 141%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 141% the gain in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

Because Odyssey Marine Exploration made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last half decade Odyssey Marine Exploration's revenue has actually been trending down at about 20% per year. On the other hand, the share price done the opposite, gaining 19%, compound, each year. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:OMEX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Odyssey Marine Exploration provided a TSR of 37% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 19% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 7 warning signs for Odyssey Marine Exploration (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

