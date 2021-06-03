Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Share Price Increased 150%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Its share price is already up an impressive 150% in the last twelve months. The last week saw the share price soften some 5.0%. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 14% in three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Nautilus grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NLS Earnings Per Share Growth June 3rd 2021

We know that Nautilus has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Nautilus' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Nautilus has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 150% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Nautilus (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

