Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Increased 128%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) share price has soared 128% return in just a single year. In the last week shares have slid back 1.0%. Looking back further, the stock price is 63% higher than it was three years ago.

Kingsway Financial Services wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Kingsway Financial Services saw its revenue grow by 14%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 128% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:KFS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Kingsway Financial Services' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kingsway Financial Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 128% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.0% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Kingsway Financial Services (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Kingsway Financial Services is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

