Shareholders Are Thrilled That The J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Share Price Increased 106%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 106% in five years. Then again, the 8.2% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, J.B. Hunt Transport Services achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 6.5% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:JBHT Earnings Per Share Growth June 8th 2021

We know that J.B. Hunt Transport Services has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think J.B. Hunt Transport Services will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for J.B. Hunt Transport Services the TSR over the last 5 years was 116%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 38%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 17% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand J.B. Hunt Transport Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that J.B. Hunt Transport Services is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

