Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Share Price Increased 248%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 248% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 28% gain in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Green Brick Partners achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 43% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 28% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.48 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:GRBK Earnings Per Share Growth May 3rd 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Green Brick Partners' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Green Brick Partners has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 203% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 28%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Green Brick Partners , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

