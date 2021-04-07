Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Share Price Increased 109%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) share price has soared 109% return in just a single year. And in the last month, the share price has gained 7.0%. Looking back further, the stock price is 30% higher than it was three years ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Evoqua Water Technologies was able to grow EPS by 8.8% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 109% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 48.25 also points to this optimism.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AQUA Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Evoqua Water Technologies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Evoqua Water Technologies' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Evoqua Water Technologies shareholders have gained 109% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 9%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Evoqua Water Technologies (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.