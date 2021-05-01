Shareholders Are Thrilled That The ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Share Price Increased 151%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 151% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 19% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 9.6% in the last three months.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, ePlus managed to grow its earnings per share at 12% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 20% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:PLUS Earnings Per Share Growth May 1st 2021

A Different Perspective

ePlus shareholders are up 45% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 20% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - ePlus has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



