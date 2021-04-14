Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Share Price Increased 147%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) share price has soared 147% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 29% over the last quarter. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 37% in three years.

Given that Drive Shack didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Drive Shack actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 19%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 147% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:DS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Drive Shack stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Drive Shack has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 147% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Drive Shack that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

