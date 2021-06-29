Shareholders Are Thrilled That The CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Share Price Increased 234%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) stock is up an impressive 234% over the last five years. In the last week shares have slid back 2.6%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, CBRE Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 9.4% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CBRE Earnings Per Share Growth June 29th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CBRE Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 96% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 27%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CBRE Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CBRE Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

