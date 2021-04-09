Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Share Price Increased 265%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) which saw its share price drive 265% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 72% over the last quarter.

We don't think that Cara Therapeutics' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Cara Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 75% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 30% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Cara Therapeutics seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CARA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

We know that Cara Therapeutics has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Cara Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cara Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 100% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 30% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Cara Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

