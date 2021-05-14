Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Share Price Increased 115%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) share price has soared 115% return in just a single year. And in the last month, the share price has gained 0.4%. We note that Cactus reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 3.1% in the last three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months, Cactus actually shrank its EPS by 66%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.1% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Unfortunately Cactus' fell 55% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:WHD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Cactus in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Cactus, it has a TSR of 118% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Cactus' total shareholder return last year was 118%. And yes, that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.3% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cactus better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cactus you should be aware of.

We will like Cactus better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

