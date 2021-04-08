Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Share Price Increased 225%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Its share price is already up an impressive 225% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 5.5% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Beacon Roofing Supply grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 43%. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. The share price gain of 225% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BECN Earnings Per Share Growth April 8th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Beacon Roofing Supply's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Beacon Roofing Supply shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 225% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Beacon Roofing Supply (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Beacon Roofing Supply is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

