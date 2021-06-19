Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Share Price Increased 119%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 119% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 17% over the last quarter.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Akamai Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 17% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

It is of course excellent to see how Akamai Technologies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

Akamai Technologies shareholders are up 16% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 17% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Akamai Technologies you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

