Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Share Price Increased 242%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 242% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 18% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.2% in the last three months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Advanced Energy Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 28% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AEIS Earnings Per Share Growth April 6th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Advanced Energy Industries has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 148% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 28% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before forming an opinion on Advanced Energy Industries you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

