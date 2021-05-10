Shareholders Are Raving About How The Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Increased 385%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, the Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) share price is up a whopping 385% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. It's down 4.5% in the last seven days. Also impressive, the stock is up 138% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Sypris Solutions went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Unfortunately Sypris Solutions' fell 6.3% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:SYPR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

This free interactive report on Sypris Solutions' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sypris Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 385% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 28% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Sypris Solutions , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

