Shareholders Are Raving About How The Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Share Price Increased 675%

The last three months have been tough on Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 34%. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. In that time, shareholders have had the pleasure of a 675% boost to the share price. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. The real question is whether the fundamental business performance can justify the strong increase over the long term.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Because Jumia Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Jumia Technologies actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 13%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 675% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:JMIA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Jumia Technologies shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 675% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 34% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Jumia Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.