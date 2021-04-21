Shareholders Are Raving About How The Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Share Price Increased 363%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) share price has soared 363% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. In more good news, the share price has risen 4.0% in thirty days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Installed Building Products achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 31% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 36% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:IBP Earnings Per Share Growth April 21st 2021

We know that Installed Building Products has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Installed Building Products' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Installed Building Products has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 240% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 36% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Installed Building Products better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Installed Building Products .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

