Shareholders Are Raving About How The Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price Increased 439%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares for the last five years, while they gained 439%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.2%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Globant achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 40% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 132.92.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:GLOB Earnings Per Share Growth June 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Globant shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 50% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 40% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Globant .

